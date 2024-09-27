Carpenter chops down Oxford to give Lewes Women first win
Lewes had taken an early lead through a freak own goal after a mix-up between the Oxford defence and their goalkeeper.
But if that was fortuitous, there was nothing lucky about Carpenter doubling the Rooks’ lead before half time.
The midfielder lingered on the edge of the area as Lewes took a corner and, when the ball was cleared, took one touch before rocketing her shot in off the crossbar from long range.
Lewes fans have become accustomed to screamers from long distance already this season, but Carpenter’s was truly one to cherish.
Adekite Fatuga-Dada, Sammy Quayle and Paula Howells all had first-half efforts during a commanding 45 minuets for the Rooks.
Oxford got a goal back 10 minutes into the second half when Emily Moore got a hand to Kate Wiseman’s free-kick – but it wasn’t enough to stop the ball crossing the line.
Moore was on point to deny Phoebie Poole and Leah Burridge as Lewes held on for a well-deserved victory on the road.
It was their first win of the season after they’d gone close to breaking that duck in three draws.
Next up, the Rooks host Watford in the WNL Cup on Sunday (2pm).
