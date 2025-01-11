Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Bognor bosses were driven to distraction in their vain attempts to get the Isthmian premier division game against Hashtag United on today. But even trying to thaw out the partially frozen Nyewood Lane pitch with cars running their engines on the surface couldn't help.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It looked as if the club had managed to avoid a postponement because of the icy spell but the match referee called the encounter off quite late in the day, leaving officials, players and supporters frustrated.

The Rocks are bottom of the table and were hoping to build on last week’s dramatic 4-3 win at Dulwich Hamlet as they try to pull away from the dreaded drop zone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s not the first time the Rocks have used the ploy. Back in 2016 they did the same thing and managed to get the FA Trophy game against Altrincham on.

Even this innovative attempt to thaw the frozen part of the pitch could not save the Rocks-Hashtag clash | Picture: BRTFC

As we reported earler in the day, many Sussex sides were left without action as frost and ice rendered pitches unplayable across the county.

General manager Simon Cook said of this postponement; "Sadly, this afternoon’s match against Hashtag United wad postponed by the match referee shortly after 1.30pm.

"The club had carefully looked at today’s weather forecast and bearing in mind that the pitch was perfectly playable by 1pm yesterday, with similar overnight frost, we felt comfortable that the match had every chance of going ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We were in contact with out visitors and were aware that they would be leaving their home base in Essex at 10am. However there was little point in carrying out a pitch inspection at 9.30am this morning as at that stage one relatively small area of the pitch was still frozen.

"However, bearing in mind that it had defrosted by midday yesterday and that the forecasted temperature today was actually a degree or two warmer we felt confident that today’s match could take place. Around 90 per cent of the pitch was indeed perfectly playable and in bright sunshine.

"Sadly despite the herculean efforts of our ground staff it did not defrost sufficiently to satisfy the referee, and sadly we must find a new date for this match. We apologise to all supporters especially those that have travelled."

One supporter added said: "The club did everything possible to get the game on and were left ultimately defeated despite reverting to the 'cars on the pitch' ploy, something that has been done before. But it wasn’t to be this time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As you know, the club are in the process of trying to obtain planning permission to install a new 3G state-of-the-art pitch and this is a good example of why it is so vital the club lay the surface in the summer. It will be a huge asset to the community and makes so much sense for the club -- for so many reasons."