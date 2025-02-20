‘Celebrate the small wins’ – can Hastings United inch way to safety after Dulwich draw?
The Us remain in the Isthmian Premier Division relegation zone and are 10 points from safety as it stands.
However, they do have one or two games in hand on all the teams around them – which offers a glimmer of hope for the battle ahead.
Speaking after the draw against Dulwich, Searle said: “We needed that.
“Sometimes you need to celebrate the small wins.
“We could have really done with three points, but we did not lose the game, and we got a clean sheet.”
In all four of their previous games, only one goal had separated United from their opponents – but if they are to save their season, Searle has insisted his side must do better at both ends of the pitch.
“We've been conceding some poor goals recently and especially last week against Cheshunt when you think about it… the way that those volleys came about. It was poor from our perspective.
“It's not the three points we wanted but it stops the run of defeats, puts some positivity in the group and gives us an opportunity to have something to build on.
“There's been games that we have felt nervous going into the 80th minute but today it didn't feel like we'd concede – but we just didn’t create enough chances.
“I think in the last 15, 20 minutes you could see that physically we dropped off a little bit and the attacking threat wasn't there as much.
"There was a few times we ran in behind and we should be thinking, ‘let’s get bodies in the box’ but when you're in that stage where you've been on the run of defeats we’ve been on, subconsciously the players are thinking ‘I don’t want to go too far forward because if they counter-attack we might lose the game’.
“That's a confidence-building thing and where we need to improve as a group.”
Tomorrow Hastings have another chance for a vital home win when they welcome mid-table Wingate & Finchley to The Pilot Field.
They go to Cray Valley PM a week and replay their abandoned game at Chatham Tuesday week.
