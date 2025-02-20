Boss Danny Searle watched Hastings United pick up their first point after five games without a win in a 0-0 draw with Dulwich Hamlet – and said he hoped it would be ‘something to build on.’

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Us remain in the Isthmian Premier Division relegation zone and are 10 points from safety as it stands.

However, they do have one or two games in hand on all the teams around them – which offers a glimmer of hope for the battle ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after the draw against Dulwich, Searle said: “We needed that.

Hastings United are desperate to get out of the bottom four | Picture: Jon Smalldon

“Sometimes you need to celebrate the small wins.

“We could have really done with three points, but we did not lose the game, and we got a clean sheet.”

In all four of their previous games, only one goal had separated United from their opponents – but if they are to save their season, Searle has insisted his side must do better at both ends of the pitch.

“We've been conceding some poor goals recently and especially last week against Cheshunt when you think about it… the way that those volleys came about. It was poor from our perspective.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's not the three points we wanted but it stops the run of defeats, puts some positivity in the group and gives us an opportunity to have something to build on.

“There's been games that we have felt nervous going into the 80th minute but today it didn't feel like we'd concede – but we just didn’t create enough chances.

“I think in the last 15, 20 minutes you could see that physically we dropped off a little bit and the attacking threat wasn't there as much.

"There was a few times we ran in behind and we should be thinking, ‘let’s get bodies in the box’ but when you're in that stage where you've been on the run of defeats we’ve been on, subconsciously the players are thinking ‘I don’t want to go too far forward because if they counter-attack we might lose the game’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That's a confidence-building thing and where we need to improve as a group.”

Tomorrow Hastings have another chance for a vital home win when they welcome mid-table Wingate & Finchley to The Pilot Field.

They go to Cray Valley PM a week and replay their abandoned game at Chatham Tuesday week.