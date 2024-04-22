Celebration picture special: Horsham YMCA beat Haywards Heath Town to lift RUR Cup

This had all the ingredients of a classic final – skill, mishaps, good and ill fortune depending on your allegiance, disputed decisions – and bags and bags of commitment and determination – and some heroic goalkeeping by YM’s Aaron Jeal, and at the very death, Mark Fox. After initial YM possession, action switched to the other end for Heath to hit the post with, from the rebound, a pile-driver crashing into the crossbar – a huge early let off for YM.

Four corners followed – three to Heath – drawing an excellent reaction save and then a full length dive from Jeal. Then, with Heath keeper Mitch Bromage beaten, Sekou Toure’s header was just wide, until, on the stroke of half time, Luke Roberts put YM ahead with a superb volley. As expected, Heath resumed strongly, but, YM retaliated, Ash Dugdale nearly conjuring something from nothing before Dean Lovegrove’s free kick landed on the roof of the net. Heath, though, equalised through Darius Goldsmith in the 78th minute, and, with their tails up, they pushed hard, earning two corners, Jeal pulling off a stunning close save before fearlessly rushing out to smother the ball.

With both sides pressing for the decider, matters overheated, with two Heath players lucky to remain on the pitch, normal time ending 1-1, soon after Fox had taken over from Jeal in the YM goal. In the penalty shoot out, commendable accuracy from both sides brought the tally to 8-8, before Fox denied his counterpart twice, including a re-take, then, at 10-10, Lovegrove fired home – 11-10, only for Heath to miss, triggering much YM relieved celebrations.

Sport can be uplifting and cruel in equal measure, and with his players clearly deflated, Heath manager Niam Rouane said: “We’ll re-group, getting back in training as quickly as possible to raise the atmosphere.” YM boss Dean Carden told the County Times: “We knew Heath would come at us strong, and they certainly did, but we worked really hard with everyone putting in maximum effort throughout the game, so we were worthy winners.”

YM skipper Dugdale, who had played when YM last won the cup in 2014, quipped: “Never in doubt! Seriously, it was hard work for my old legs!” YM chairman Mike Whiteford added: “We had six young players out there who were in the Under 23s last year, which speaks well for the youth development system at the club.”

