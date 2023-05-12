Celebrities line up as ​​Worthing Football Club hosts charity match for Ravi's Dream

​​Worthing Football Club is hosting a charity match for Ravi's Dream, a campaign launched by a Brighton boy with a brain tumour that has had support from Coldplay, Hugh Jackman, Paloma Faith and many more.

Eight-year-old Ravi Adelekan wants to raise £250,000 for The Brain Tumour Charity and brainstrust, launching his Ravi's Dream in late November with a celebrity version of A Million Dreams.

On June 11, community team Preston Park Panthers and Worthing FC, in Woodside Road, Worthing, are hosting a day of football as a fundraiser. There will be a mini children's tournament, then men's and women's 11-a-side matches.

Nigerian music producer Gbenga Adelekan, Ravi's dad, said: "June 11 is the same day as Soccer Aid and we're thinking of this as Ravi's Mini Soccer Aid. We have raised over £76,000 so far and Ravi is determined to keep going till he reaches his goal.

"Players we have confirmed for the women are Katy B, Romy from The xx and Denai Moore, alongside some academy players from Southampton's WSL side. For the men, Jimi Famurewa from Masterchef and the dance music producer Tieks are confirmed, as well as my brother Seye, bass player for Gorillaz, and Joe Mount from Metronomy."

Gbenga is looking for referees, linespeople and team sponsors. Contact him on 07900987202 or email [email protected]