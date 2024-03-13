Chairman Parker steps down from AFC Uckfield Town

The Club also has an agreed pathway with the town’s junior football club, Uckfield Grasshoppers, to support the transition from youth to adult football.Farrow said: "Everyone involved with the club would like to thank Tom for his dedication, commitment and hard work over the last 35 years. Tom has been synonymous with the club for such a long time, and we thank him for the foundations he helped to build and wish him well for the future. But now is the time to move forward without Tom as we have for the past few months already."The Club is currently negotiating a lease with Tom, who remains the owner of The Oaks. It’s fair to say that the facilities need significant investment to overcome issues which we are trying to manage as best we can with very little or no funds. The clubhouse needs a new roof, for instance, and there are improvements we need to make both on and around the pitch. Running a football club is not only dependent on the hard work of our committee members and willing volunteers (of which we have too few), but is an expensive business too and it is money that needs to be found and we are hoping that help is out there, however great or small that may be."Let’s not pretend this is just a pastime, as we have people spending almost as much of their spare time working for the Club as they seem to spend at home! And we really do need help to keep this Club (which as Uckfield Town FC has a history back to 1880), to continue, to evolve and grow for many years to come. We will be setting up a crowdfunding initiative, so if anyone can help, please do so or come and see us and find out how you can support us."It has been a difficult year and for now, all our efforts and focus are on a strong finish to the season and the challenge of taking AFC Uckfield Town forward. Nothing would give me greater satisfaction than seeing the football club being embedded within the culture, lives and hearts of all of Uckfield.”