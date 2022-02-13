Chalmers pounces to turn one Hastings United point into three at Sittingbourne

It’s a sunny but blustery day in Sittingbourne, the chill of winter is remains in the air as Hastings United look to maintain their six-point gap at the top of the Isthmian Southeast League.

When Sittingbourne visited The Pilot Field back in November it was a late winner for the Us courtesy of Ben Pope, who missed the return through an injury picked up against Hythe Town last weekend. Lloyd Dawes returned from injury and Ollie Black was in the starting XI for the first ime since the loss to Burgess Hill Town on the 22nd of January.

Hastings kick off the game and are on the attack early forcing a couple of early corners and long throws from Black keep Sittingbourne on the back foot, and in the 11th minute Lloyd Dawes is able to spin and lose his defender and his shot is volleyed just over.

Tom Chalmers was United's late goal hero at Sittingbourne / Picture: Scott White

Hastings keep the pressure up winning another corner, as the corner is swung in a Us head flips it away from the keeper and Craig Stone is able to put the visitors 1-0 up in the 13th minute. The Sittingbourne goalkeeper remains on the floor and seems to be struggling each time when taking a kick.

This goal would prove to be a turning point for the hosts, they seemed to find an extra gear and pushed the ‘U’s back, finding an equalizer after a perfectly timed pass and run finds Sittingbourne’s number 12 Alex Flisher 1-on-1 with Louis Rogers who is unable to reach the slotted shot and the hosts find themselves equal on the 23rd minute.

United are still trying to push forward but Sittingbourne are able to defend well and constantly put pressure on the Us, Andrew Sesay finds himself in space and as the cross comes in he heads it just over. Jack Dixons finds himself in some space on the edge of the area and his shot is just wide. Sesay recklessly brings down a Sittingbourne player and earns himself a yellow card in the 45th minute.HT: Sittingbourne 1 – 1 Hastings United

Gary Elphick makes two changes at half time, Kenny Pogue and James Hull come on replacing Lloyd Dawes and Tommy Cooney.

Sittingbourne kick off the second half and continue their dominance in midfield keeping the Us at bay, after a perfectly weighted pass finds a Sittingbourne player in midfield Sesay brings them down by pulling on their arm, for his troubles he earns himself a second yellow card and subsequently a red card in the 54th minute, United must see out the rest of the game with only 10 men, a hard feat given how well Sittingbourne have played after conceding first.

Elphick makes a quick-change bringing Ryan Worrall off and replacing him with Sam Hasler in the 59th minute. Sittingbourne with their extra man are unable to find any real space behind the Hastings defence, the tactic from Sittingbourne seems to be trying to push the ball high and far, with Finn O’Mara and Craig Stone able to comfortably deal with any threat, the home team are able to muster a dangerous chance from a free kick and the ball is just over the bar, a corner swings in and Louis Rogers is cool and collected as he picks the cross out of the air.

Since the introductions of Pogue, Hull and Hasler the Us are unable to produce any real chances but neither are Sittingbourne, this feels like it will be seen out as a 1-1 draw, the wind chill is taking its toll on the fans and players and the slippery pitch isn’t helping keep the game flowing resulting in some scrappy play from both sides, a rare cross into the box from Kenny Pogue is just missed by James Hull who can’t get a clean contact on the shot and it goes wide.

Sam Adams finds himself in the referee's’ book after pulling a Sittingbourne player down, the game becomes a bit scrappier with free kicks being given away by both sides when Sam Hasler is able to force a brilliant save from the Sittingbourne keeper, a feeling from many fans that it will remain 1-1 until the end. There is an indication that there will be four minutes of added time, Sittingbourne come close again but it is hit too high.

Kenny Pogue finds himself in some space, however the Sittingbourne defence are able to stop an attack, Pogue doesn’t give up and forces a corner in the 93rd minute. Adams steps up and swings a perfect cross onto the head of Tom Chalmers who neatly places the ball into the bottom corner, the Hastings faithful go berserk screaming and shouting, and many Sittingbourne fans up and leave as the celebrations start, Sittingbourne kick off and the referee blows full time. FT: Sittingbourne 1 – 2 Hastings United