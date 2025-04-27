Needing to beat Hashtag United and score two more goals than title rivals Billericay Town, the Hornets thumped the Tags 5-1 to leapfrog Ricay on goal difference and secure promotion to the National League South.

But Horsham’s afternoon got off to the worst possible start as they fell behind to Max Cornhill’s 13th minute goal.

However, Hashtag’s lead lasted just two minutes as Ola Ogunwamide coolly slotted home the equaliser.

The Hornets were then awarded a spot-kick, but Reece Myles-Meekums’ effort was well saved by Tags stopper Jack Giddens.

Lucas Rodrigues eventually drilled the hosts in front on 36 minutes before Harvey Sparks added Horsham’s third, direct from a corner, in the 51st minute.

The Hornets then scored twice in quick succession, courtesy of Jake Elliott and the electric Rodrigues.

Hammond had the chance to add a sixth from the penalty spot, but he blazed his spot kick over the bar.

But with Billericay only managing to beat Cheshunt 4-2, it did not matter as Horsham were crowned Isthmian Premier champions for the first time in their 144-year history.

You can relive all of the action from an amazing final day of the season in our gallery below, courtesy of John Lines.

And you can read manager Dominic Di Paola’s thoughts on Horsham’s historic title win exclusively in this week’s West Sussex County Times – out Thursday.

