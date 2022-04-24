Champions in 39 pictures: Worthing score 100th goal - then lift Isthmian trophy

The 1-0 win at home to Brightlingsea in front of more than 2,000 fans was courtesy of a Jasper Pattenden goal that took them to an amazing three figures for the campaign. And it was followed by great scenes as the team were the presented with the trophy - their prize not just for this season's efforts but for the form they also showed over the two unfinished seasons when they also topped the division. See some great Marcus Hoare pictures from the final day of the season on this page and the ones linked and get all the latest from Woodside Road in the Worthing Herald every Thursday.