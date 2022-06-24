Champions v record breakers: Roffey to host Dorking Wanderers in friendly

Wanderers arrive for their first match since winning promotion to the National League in a dramatic play-off victory over Ebbsfleet. Admission will be by donation to Mind Mental Health Charity (suggested donations £7 and £4).

Roffey manager Andy Lampard is an ex-Wanderers player and is excited at the prospect of taking on his old manager Marc White who is owner, chairman and manager.

Lampard said: “What a day this will be for us at Roffey. When we first decided to open our pre-season schedule with a charity game we knew we needed a top opposition to try to promote the day to its full potential, to not only make the game a big event for the club and to raise as much awareness and money for the Charity ‘Mind’.

Roffey got a guard of honour at Shoreham after winning SCFL division one

"We also knew we needed a team that would test us enormously on the pitch to make this a really worthwhile game for everyone. What better opposition to come to us than Dorking Wanderers, a club I know very well, having played for them many years ago, my hometown club, and a club that will always mean a lot to me.”

The day will include a barbecue, bar and raffle.

On Sunday, July 10 Roffey Vets will be raising money with their annual charity match including guest players. There will be a bottle Tombola and raffle as well as a walking football demo. Proceeds will go to ‘Chestnut Tree House’ and ‘Pancreatic Cancer Research Fund’.

HORSHAM YMCA

The pandemic has made it a very difficult couple of years for everyone, sports clubs in particular finding it tough to keep going in such uncertain times.

So Horsham YMCA Football Club are really looking forward to returning with a full schedule of fixtures and other activities.

Membership Secretary Keith Holmes told the County Times: “We shall be holding our AGM in the Main Hall at our Horsham Family Lawyer Stadium at Gorings Mead, at 7pm on Tuesday 19 July.

"So please make a note in your diary, and I hope to see as many members and supporters as possible coming along to hear our plans for the future of our friendly community club.

"Meanwhile, please don’t hesitate to contact me if any further information is needed at this stage – on [email protected]”

Meanwhile the club have already started hosting pre-season training sessions at Gorings Mead and are pleased with how they’ve gone so far as they bid to make an impression in the Southern Combination League this term.

They tweeted after the first session at the end of last week: “Absolutely buzzing after last night’s club training - the first one after a very hot day - extremely pleased to see the hard work ethic applied by all the participants - the hard work starts here to help achieve your potential at this wonderful club.”