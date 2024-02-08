Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bognor, who now sit in fourth place, stunned the hosts with a superb display and Holland was the star of the victory. As well as Holland’s hat-trick, goals from Toby Hewett (2), Ross Wilson, Sammy Schofield and Lennie Smith, sealed the win for the Rocks.

Chandler said: “The standout performer was Tom with the hat-trick. He impressed me with his decision making in the final third with him also getting a few assists. He was excellent.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chandler also loaded praise on to the centre half pair Mason Vince and Liam Murphy for their composed performance in the backline.

Tom Holland | Pictute from BRTFC

He added: “For the last four or five games, those two have made a big difference in helping us play the way we want to which is a possession-based game. I felt that apart from the two goals, Eastbourne failed to create anything which is a testament to our back line. The goals we conceded were through error, which is bound to happen when we play the way we do. They are only young lads so every now and again, a pass is bound to go awry.”

Chandler says the win was reward for David Jordan, the manager, for his tactical nous and his approach to the boys in their transition to under 18s football.

He added: “Dave has been working with them. It’s always difficult when you get a different group of boys where it takes a bit of time for them to adjust to the style of play and understand what the manager is asking of them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The players are starting to buy in to Dave’s ideas and therefore their decision-making is better. It’s not so much about what we are doing with the ball but the intensity in which we play without it. They have gotten used to how hard you must apply yourself at this level to not only win possession back also to deal with the overall physicality of the game.

"This mentality has increased the cohesion of the group, with them having drilled now and as a result, the performances have improved and the results are coming that they deserve. Dave’s approach to the game has increased the fluidity of our team, working hard, keeping the ball and then when out of possession, being direct with our challenging. These boys believe in themselves and in each other and after beating Lewes 3-0 in our previous match, the confidence is flowing.”

Rocks are next in action against Burgess Hill this evening (Feb 8) and Chandler hopes for continued success.