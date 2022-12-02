Rooks boss Tony Russell praised the huge amount of character he says his side showed in fighting back for a 2-2 draw against Bowers and Pitsea – after a difficult couple of weeks.

Lewes pile on the pressure against Bowers and Pitsea | Picture: James Boyes

Lewes have had a tough time of late with a shattering 4-3 defeat at Potters Bar and their withdrawal from the Sussex Senior Cup.

They needed to get back on track in last Saturday’s Isthmian premier clash with Bowers but went 2-0 down, causing Russell to make changes. “We were a little bit frustrated because we knew what they were going to do. We knew they would put all 11 behind the ball and play for a draw,” he said.

“I told the players at half-time that our ball speed needed to be quicker, and we needed to take fewer touches. We were too slow and were taking too many touches. We told them getting the next goal was important.”

Russell’s changes made a difference with Lewes getting back into the game and getting a well-earned point through goals by Ayo Olukoga and – very late on – Jamie Mascoll.

The result led to Russell heaping praise on his team for showing a lot of heart just when it was needed.

“We obviously had to show a lot of character as a group given the week we’d had. Finding ourselves 2-0 down we really had to rally,” he said.

“This group has shown a lot of character.”

There was positive news for Russell and fans as Deon Moore and Bradley Pritchard returned to the matchday squad.

Both players have been vital to Lewes this season and their return could be key as the Rooks look to get back to winning ways.

Despite being happy to see them fit again, Russell was quick to say the pair’s return to the starting XI will be gradual.

“We just have to be careful. We want them to be back and, in the squad, but we don’t want to rush them. We just need to make sure they rest up and heal any wounds,” he said.

Lewes visit in-form Haringey Borough tomorrow. Russell said: “We are looking at the results and all the feedback and everyone is telling me how well they (Haringey) are playing. They are one of the form teams in the league.

