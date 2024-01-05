BREAKING

Charlton Athletic recall midfielder from loan spell at Crawley Town

Crawley Town have confirmed that midfielder Aaron Henry has been recalled by his parent club, Charlton Athletic.
By Matt Pole
Published 5th Jan 2024, 16:36 GMT
Updated 5th Jan 2024, 16:37 GMT
During his time at the Red Devils, Henry made 17 appearances, with 13 of those coming in League Two.

Crawley Town have thanked Henry for his contributions during his time at the Broadfield Stadium and have wished him well for the future.

