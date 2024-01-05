Charlton Athletic recall midfielder from loan spell at Crawley Town
During his time at the Red Devils, Henry made 17 appearances, with 13 of those coming in League Two.
Crawley Town have thanked Henry for his contributions during his time at the Broadfield Stadium and have wished him well for the future.
