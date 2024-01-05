Crawley Town have confirmed that midfielder Aaron Henry has been recalled by his parent club, Charlton Athletic.

During his time at the Red Devils, Henry made 17 appearances, with 13 of those coming in League Two.

Crawley Town have thanked Henry for his contributions during his time at the Broadfield Stadium and have wished him well for the future.

