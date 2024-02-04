Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The teenage forward handed her team the lead in the 43rd minute before Tegan McGowan's late reply made it one apiece with just 11 minutes of normal time remaining.

A draw leaves Karen Hills' side still top of the table, with just a two-point lead over Sunderland. Lewes, despite a brave effort in this game, sit bottom after their third draw on the bounce.

Claypole was on the front foot from the outset, played in from a corner but denied at the near post by Sian Rogers. Charlton began to press with Kayleigh Green and Angela Addison providing the opportunities but no one able to capitalise.

Lewes - pictured celebrating a goal last week - took a point from their visit to leaders Charlton | Picture: James Boyes

Claypole opened the scoring on 43 minutes with her first goal for the club, teed up on the edge of the box and firing home with her left foot into the bottom corner.

The second half was testing for both sides, Lewes desperate to hold on to their lead and putting their bodies on the line as they denied Freda Ayisi a goal.

But the leveller came as McGowan headed home to grab her side a point and keep their place at the top of the table.

Both Claypole and McGowan had chances for a late winner, the Lewes forward initially beating shot stopper Rogers before her effort was cleared, and the two sides were forced to settle for a draw.

Next for the Rooks is a trip to Sunderland on February 18.