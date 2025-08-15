Charlton forward joins Crawley Town on season-long loan

A Charlton Athletic forward has joined Crawley Town on a season-long loan.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Reds have announced the signing of Jamaica international Kaheim Dixon.

Dixon joined Charlton Athletic from Jamaica Premier League side Arnett Gardens in August 2024 for an undisclosed fee, penning a four-year contract with the Addicks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The exciting forward was first spotted through Charlton’s partners, Mount Pleasant, with the transfer further supported by the club’s strong ties to the Jamaican national team setup.

Crawley Town have announced the signing of forward Kaheim Dixon on a season-long loan from Championship side Charlton Athletic. Picture courtesy of Crawley Town FC

Born and raised in Trench Town, Kingston, Dixon has already earned multiple senior caps and scored for Jamaica.

He was also named in the Reggae Boyz squad for the 2024 Copa América, lining up alongside Charlton academy graduate Karoy Anderson.

Before turning professional, Dixon starred at Clarendon College, where his goals proved decisive in several trophy wins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He closed out his schoolboy career in 2023 with an impressive 32 goals and 17 assists.

Such was his rise that within a year of leaving the college game, Dixon was sharing the pitch with established Premier League stars in Jamaica’s attack.

Dixon made a handful appearances for Charlton and now links up with the Reds in search of regular minutes.