Crawley Town have announced the signing of Charlton Athletic midfielder Aaron Henry on a season-long loan.

The 19-year-old first joined Charlton at the age of 10 and has since rose through the academy ranks at the Valley.

In January 2020, the then-16-year-old became the third-youngest player to make his senior debut for the Addicks as he featured for an hour in an FA Cup tie against West Bromwich Albion.

Henry has enjoyed a handful of first-team appearances for Charlton, as well as a successful loan spell with Wealdstone in 2022.