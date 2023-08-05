The 19-year-old first joined Charlton at the age of 10 and has since rose through the academy ranks at the Valley.
In January 2020, the then-16-year-old became the third-youngest player to make his senior debut for the Addicks as he featured for an hour in an FA Cup tie against West Bromwich Albion.
Henry has enjoyed a handful of first-team appearances for Charlton, as well as a successful loan spell with Wealdstone in 2022.
The youngster's registration came through on Friday meaning he will be eligible for selection for this afternoon’s season opener against Bradford City.