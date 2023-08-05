BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Andrew Tate wins appeal to be released from house arrest
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

Charlton young gun joins Crawley Town on season-long loan

Crawley Town have announced the signing of Charlton Athletic midfielder Aaron Henry on a season-long loan.
By Matt Pole
Published 5th Aug 2023, 11:42 BST
Updated 5th Aug 2023, 11:43 BST

The 19-year-old first joined Charlton at the age of 10 and has since rose through the academy ranks at the Valley.

In January 2020, the then-16-year-old became the third-youngest player to make his senior debut for the Addicks as he featured for an hour in an FA Cup tie against West Bromwich Albion.

Henry has enjoyed a handful of first-team appearances for Charlton, as well as a successful loan spell with Wealdstone in 2022.

The youngster's registration came through on Friday meaning he will be eligible for selection for this afternoon’s season opener against Bradford City.

Related topics:CharltonCharlton AthleticWealdstoneBradford City