Check out these cracking Crawley Town fans pictures from that brilliant day in 2011 when the Reds gave Manchester United a big FA Cup scare
Crawley Town played the biggest match in the club's history back in 2011 when they took on the mighty Manchester United in the FA Cup.
It was a day when Crawley did themselves proud, with Steve Evans' side losing 1-0 to a Wes Brown goal in front of 74,778.
They were roared on by thousands of fans in the away end who enjoyed a day to remember.
To mark that occasion we have dug into our archives to bring you some of the great pictures of fans enjoying their day.
