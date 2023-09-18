BREAKING
Check out these cracking Crawley Town fans pictures from that brilliant day in 2011 when the Reds gave Manchester United a big FA Cup scare

Crawley Town played the biggest match in the club's history back in 2011 when they took on the mighty Manchester United in the FA Cup.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 26th Jan 2023, 10:53 BST
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 16:05 BST

It was a day when Crawley did themselves proud, with Steve Evans' side losing 1-0 to a Wes Brown goal in front of 74,778.

They were roared on by thousands of fans in the away end who enjoyed a day to remember.

To mark that occasion we have dug into our archives to bring you some of the great pictures of fans enjoying their day.

Crawley Town fans enjoy breakfast at the Pelham Buckle pub before boarding coaches to Manchester to watch their team take on Manchester United.

1. Manchester United 1 Crawley 0 - 19th Feb 2011

Crawley Town fans enjoy breakfast at the Pelham Buckle pub before boarding coaches to Manchester to watch their team take on Manchester United. Photo: Oli Scarff

Crawley Town fans enjoy breakfast at the Pelham Buckle pub ahead of the trip to before boarding the coaches to Manchester.

2. Manchester United 1 Crawley 0 - 19th Feb 2011

Crawley Town fans enjoy breakfast at the Pelham Buckle pub ahead of the trip to before boarding the coaches to Manchester. Photo: Oli Scarff

A member of staff at the Pelham Buckle pub watches as a coach carries fans of Crawley Town to Manchester.

3. Manchester United 1 Crawley 0 - 19th Feb 2011

A member of staff at the Pelham Buckle pub watches as a coach carries fans of Crawley Town to Manchester. Photo: Oli Scarff

We're on our way .

4. Manchester United 1 Crawley 0 - 19th Feb 2011

We're on our way . Photo: Oli Scarff

