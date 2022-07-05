Chelsea considering move for Cristiano Ronaldo, Tottenham to bid for Memphis Depay

Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo by Tom Purslow/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Ronaldo, 37, could be willing to join Chelsea, but the Blues are yet to decide whether to make a formal offer for the Portugal international.

The Blues are in advanced talks with Manchester City for England forward Raheem Sterling, who is valued at around £50m by the Premier League champions.

Thomas Tuchel is said to be determined to add the England winger to his attacking options.

Tottenham have made an enquiry for Barcelona's Netherlands international forward Memphis Depay, who can leave the Nou Camp for £17 million.

The 28-year-old is entering the final year of his contract at the Camp Nou and, according to The Mirror, Spurs are already trimming their squad with an agreement in place that will see Steven Bergwijn depart in a deal worth £30 million.

Manager Antonio Conte does not want to see his squad weakened and is interested in the former Manchester United winger.

West Ham are set to beat Everton in the race to sign free agent Jesse Lingard following his Man United exit.

The 29-year-old is currently without a club after leaving Manchester United at the end of his contract, but The Mail understands he has not been short of offers.

Frank Lampard shortlisted Lingard as a target for what could be a busy summer window at Goodison Park, while Newcastle and Tottenham also registered their interest.

But Lingard is expected to turn down all of those clubs and make the move to David Moyes's Hammers.

Crystal Palace have joined Southampton and Nottingham Forest in the race for former England youth international midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White from Wolves.