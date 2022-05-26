Chelsea considering move for Leipzig striker, Arsenal monitoring Juventus star's situation

Chelsea are among clubs interested in RB Leipzig forward Nkunku, who won the Bundesliga Player of the Year.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Blues could also make a late attempt to snatch Monaco's France international midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, 22, ahead of Real Madrid once their takeover is completed.

Christopher Nkunku of RB Leipzig reacts during the final match of the DFB Cup 2022 between SC Freiburg and RB Leipzig at Olympiastadion (Photo by Martin Rose/Getty Images)

Tottenham are monitoring Italy and Inter Milan centre-back Alessandro Bastoni, with Manchester United and Manchester City also interested.

According to reports from La Gazetta dello Sport, the 23-year-old has drawn the attentions of most of Europe's leading clubs after another impressive season at the Serie A giants.

The 29-year-old has spent the last two years on loan with Juventus, but the player has been deemed as too expensive by the Serie A giants.

Morata’s current club, Atletico Madrid, are demanding £30m from the Italian outfit to turn the Spaniard's temporary stay into a permanent switch.

West Ham have been put on red alert with Liverpool ready to sell Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain this summer.

Oxlade-Chamberlain, 28, has one year left on his current deal at Anfield and Liverpool will listen to offers for the England international.

West Ham have clinched a place back in Europe and David Moyes is said to be looking to add quality and depth to his squad.

The 22-year-old has caught the eye of both Palace and Everton after an impressive second half of the campaign in Serie A.