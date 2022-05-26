Chelsea considering move for Leipzig striker, Arsenal monitoring Juventus star's situation

The Blues are considering possible signings to improve their frontline, but Goal has reported that the club want to trim numbers before doing so.
Chelsea are among clubs interested in RB Leipzig forward Nkunku, who won the Bundesliga Player of the Year.
The Blues could also make a late attempt to snatch Monaco's France international midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, 22, ahead of Real Madrid once their takeover is completed.
Tottenham are monitoring Italy and Inter Milan centre-back Alessandro Bastoni, with Manchester United and Manchester City also interested.
According to reports from La Gazetta dello Sport, the 23-year-old has drawn the attentions of most of Europe's leading clubs after another impressive season at the Serie A giants.
Arsenal are keeping an eye on former Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata's situation this summer, the Sun is reporting.
The 29-year-old has spent the last two years on loan with Juventus, but the player has been deemed as too expensive by the Serie A giants.
Morata’s current club, Atletico Madrid, are demanding £30m from the Italian outfit to turn the Spaniard's temporary stay into a permanent switch.
West Ham have been put on red alert with Liverpool ready to sell Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain this summer.
Oxlade-Chamberlain, 28, has one year left on his current deal at Anfield and Liverpool will listen to offers for the England international.
West Ham have clinched a place back in Europe and David Moyes is said to be looking to add quality and depth to his squad.
According to the Mirror, Liverpool likely to ask in excess of £10 million for the former Arsenal midfielder.
Crystal Palace have set their sights on Salernitana midfielder Ederson Silva, Football Insider understands.
The 22-year-old has caught the eye of both Palace and Everton after an impressive second half of the campaign in Serie A.
A recruitment source has told Football Insider that both Premier League clubs are plotting moves for Ederson this summer.