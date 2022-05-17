Chelsea could join the race to sign Polish striker, highly-rated Brazilian striker set to join Arsenal

Robert Lewandowski. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Lewandowski’s future is up in the air after he made clear he was unwilling to extend his Bayern contract, which expires in the summer of 2023.

The Bayern Munich forward is reportedly favouring a summer move to Barcelona, but if negotiations remain difficult Thomas Tuchel’s side could be in the running.

Lyon are not expected to sign Tottenham and France midfielder Tanguy Ndombele on a permanent deal, with the 25-year-old likely to return to north London after his loan spell with the French club.

Football Insider reported that the midfielder does not figure in Antonio Conte’s plans and another transfer saga is expected in the upcoming window.

Arsenal have reached full agreement with São Paulo to sign 19-year-old winger Marquinhos, for around £3 million.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano said the highly-rated Brazilian is set to sign a five-year contract with the Gunners, as the North London club prepares their opening bid for Gabriel Jesus.

Former Manchester United midfielder Kleberson has told Goal he believes Manchester United should only pursue Declan Rice if he will fit in with the system used by Erik ten Hag as they weigh up a potential £100million swoop for the midfielder.