Chelsea facing competition for Raphinha but remain confident over Matthijs de Ligt signing

Barcelona has always been the preferred destination for Raphinha, but the only club that had previously matched Leeds’s valuation was Chelsea, who on Tuesday put together a package for the Brazil international that would rise from £55 million to £60 million.

Raphinha of Leeds United during the Premier League match between Brentford and Leeds United (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

De Ligt is understood to be keen on the prospect of moving to Chelsea and Juventus are believed to have softened their demands in recent days, which makes the prospect of a transfer more realistic.

Juventus had wanted the £102 million clause in De Ligt’s contract fulfilled, but the will of the player is set to force that valuation down and Chelsea are also prepared to allow Christian Pulisic or Timo Werner to move in the opposite direction.

Tottenham are also in advanced talks with Middlesbrough to sign Djed Spence.

Discussions for the right-back, who spent last season on loan at Nottingham Forest, are centred around an initial fee of £15m plus add-ons.

The club have held talks with Villarreal about Danjuma, with £34.5 million plus add-ons potentially enough to land the Dutch winger, but the deal is now in doubt

West Ham have not agreed personal terms with the 25-year-old and various complications mean they are ready to move on to other attacking targets.

Lingard, who has left Manchester United on a free transfer, impressed on loan at West Ham two seasons ago.