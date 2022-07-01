Chelsea facing competition for Raphinha but remain confident over Matthijs de Ligt signing

According to The Times, The Catalan giants are ready to make an offer worth up to £60 million for the Brazilian, in an effort to beat the Blues to his signature.
Barcelona has always been the preferred destination for Raphinha, but the only club that had previously matched Leeds’s valuation was Chelsea, who on Tuesday put together a package for the Brazil international that would rise from £55 million to £60 million.
Thomas Tuchel’s side are also in negotiations with Juventus over a move for Matthijs de Ligt – with The Telegraph reporting that the West London club are also in continued talks with Manchester City regarding a return to Stamford Bridge for Nathan Ake.
De Ligt is understood to be keen on the prospect of moving to Chelsea and Juventus are believed to have softened their demands in recent days, which makes the prospect of a transfer more realistic.
Juventus had wanted the £102 million clause in De Ligt’s contract fulfilled, but the will of the player is set to force that valuation down and Chelsea are also prepared to allow Christian Pulisic or Timo Werner to move in the opposite direction.
Tottenham are also in advanced talks with Middlesbrough to sign Djed Spence.
Discussions for the right-back, who spent last season on loan at Nottingham Forest, are centred around an initial fee of £15m plus add-ons.
West Ham are stepping up efforts to sign Jesse Lingard after their move for Villarreal’s Arnaut Danjuma ran into difficulties, The Guardian understands.
The club have held talks with Villarreal about Danjuma, with £34.5 million plus add-ons potentially enough to land the Dutch winger, but the deal is now in doubt
West Ham have not agreed personal terms with the 25-year-old and various complications mean they are ready to move on to other attacking targets.
Lingard, who has left Manchester United on a free transfer, impressed on loan at West Ham two seasons ago.
Hammers manager David Moyes is pushing to sign him but other clubs are interested in the attacking midfielder and West Ham could need the 29-year-old to lower his wage demands.