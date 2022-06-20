Chelsea growing in confidence over Raheem Sterling transfer, Tottenham enter race to sign Gabriel Jesus

The Blues are growing in confidence that they can complete a deal for the Manchester City forward – who has been with The Citizens since 2015.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is understood that Sterling has been talking to people about what life is like at Chelsea and what Thomas Tuchel is like as a manager, and one source at the club believes the only stumbling block to a deal being completed is the size of the fee.

Manchester City player Raheem Sterling in action during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Newcastle United at Etihad Stadium on May 08, 2022 (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Chelsea could also enquire with Manchester City about 27-year-old Netherlands defender Nathan Ake.

Chelsea are in the market for a left-footed centre-back to replace Antonio Rudiger, who has joined Real Madrid on a free transfer.

Gabriel Jesus is at the centre of a tug of war between bitter north London rivals Arsenal and Spurs.

Manchester City ’s 25-year-old striker is at the top of Mikel Arteta’s shopping list as the Spaniard looks to replace Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.