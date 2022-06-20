Chelsea growing in confidence over Raheem Sterling transfer, Tottenham enter race to sign Gabriel Jesus

The Blues are growing in confidence that they can complete a deal for the Manchester City forward – who has been with The Citizens since 2015.
The Atheltic is reporting that Sterling, 27, is available for a cut-price fee this summer as he has only one year left to run on his contract at the Etihad Stadium, so could leave on a free in 12 months.
It is understood that Sterling has been talking to people about what life is like at Chelsea and what Thomas Tuchel is like as a manager, and one source at the club believes the only stumbling block to a deal being completed is the size of the fee.
Chelsea could also enquire with Manchester City about 27-year-old Netherlands defender Nathan Ake.
Chelsea are in the market for a left-footed centre-back to replace Antonio Rudiger, who has joined Real Madrid on a free transfer.
According to The Telegraph, Tuchel ‘holds a long-term interest’ in Ake from his time at Borussia Dortmund, while Chelsea are said to be ‘aware’ that Chelsea could sell the Netherlands international this summer.
Gabriel Jesus is at the centre of a tug of war between bitter north London rivals Arsenal and Spurs.
Manchester City ’s 25-year-old striker is at the top of Mikel Arteta’s shopping list as the Spaniard looks to replace Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
But Antonio Conte has made a move to shatter negotiations by offering Champions League football to Jesus, who scored 95 times in six years at the Etihad Stadium.