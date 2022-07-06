The Blues are looking to rebuild their defence this summer after losing Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen on free transfers and want to act swiftly on Dutch defenders Ake and De Ligt.

They could face serious competition from Bayern Munich for De Ligt, with the German champions confident they can hijack their bid for the 22-year-old.

: Matthijs De Ligt of Juventus is seen in action during his warm-up session prior to kick-off in the Serie A match (Photo by Getty Images)

The Magpies are keen to upgrade their attacking options in wide areas and have been doing their homework on a number of names, with Hudson-Odoi a player they have had on their radar for much of this year.

Tottenham are still keen on signing Spain international defender Pau Torres, despite edging closer to the loan signing of Barcelona's Clement Lenglet.

Torres has reportedly risen to the top of Tottenham's defensive shopping list after missing out on primary target Alessandro Bastoni from Inter Milan.

Ajax have offered £28 million for Tottenham winger Steven Bergwijn after talks between Daniel Levy and Edwin van der Sar.