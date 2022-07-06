The Blues are looking to rebuild their defence this summer after losing Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen on free transfers and want to act swiftly on Dutch defenders Ake and De Ligt.
They could face serious competition from Bayern Munich for De Ligt, with the German champions confident they can hijack their bid for the 22-year-old.
Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi is one of the top targets for Newcastle this summer, 90min understands.
The Magpies are keen to upgrade their attacking options in wide areas and have been doing their homework on a number of names, with Hudson-Odoi a player they have had on their radar for much of this year.
The Standard believes discussions regarding a return to Stamford Bridge for Ake are thought to be more advanced.
Tottenham are still keen on signing Spain international defender Pau Torres, despite edging closer to the loan signing of Barcelona's Clement Lenglet.
The Mirror is reporting that Antonio Conte remains interested in Villarreal centre-back Spurs being about to fulfil his request of signing a left-footed centre-back this summer.
Torres has reportedly risen to the top of Tottenham's defensive shopping list after missing out on primary target Alessandro Bastoni from Inter Milan.
Ajax have offered £28 million for Tottenham winger Steven Bergwijn after talks between Daniel Levy and Edwin van der Sar.
The Daily Mail revealed that the north London side rejected a bid worth £17m for the forward last month, although discussions continued.
The 24-year-old was born in Amsterdam and played academy football for the club until the age of 13, when he joined PSV - with a return now increasingly likely.