Chelsea interested in French winger, Arsenal to be offered Barcelona defender on a free

Barcelona's French forward Ousmane Dembele (Photo by LLUIS GENE/AFP via Getty Images)

The 25-year-old is currently out of contract this summer and has been offered a new and improved deal with the Catalan club, but no agreement has currently been reached.

However, Football.London is reporting the Premier League club would need to sell one of their stars to facilitate the move, with German forward Timo Werner, 26, the most likely to depart.

The Daily Star is reporting Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta will weigh up a move for Barcelona's Samuel Umtiti in the summer transfer window as he looks to strengthen his defensive options.

The paper writes that France defender Umtiti is surplus to requirements at Barca, who have decided to let him go at the end of the season. Arsenal have long admired the 28-year-old and came close to signing him on loan in January only for the transfer to break down when Umtiti broke his toe.

West Ham are interested in signing Nigerian striker Emmanuel Dennis from Watford, as boss David Moyes looks to strengthen his goal scoring options in the summer transfer window.

Dennis, 24, scored 10 goals for the Hornets this season and the Mirror reports that the Hammers would likely have to pay £20 million to sign the highly-rated forward.

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte could turn to RB Leipzig's 20-year-old Josko Gvardiol as he looks to prioritise a centre-back this summer.

According to The Mirror, Conte is looking for another defender line-up alongside the likes of Cristian Romero and Eric Dier.