Chelsea midfielder wanted by Italian giants, Arsenal linked with Barcelona forward

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus have made Jorginho one of their main targets for the summer transfer window and have begun efforts to prise him away from the west London club.

The Blues are currently still under sanctions imposed on owner Roman Abramovich by the UK government, though all parties are hopeful that his sale of the club to Todd Boehly’s consortium can be completed by the end of the month.

Arsenal's hopes of landing Barcelona forward Memphis Depay in the summer transfer window could be set for a major boost after the Catalan giants reached a 'full agreement' to bring Robert Lewandowski to the Nou Camp, the Express is reporting.

Jorginho of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Chelsea at Old Trafford on April 28, 2022

The Gunners have been linked with a potential move for Depay, who only joined Barcelona a year ago but has already been tipped to leave the club in advance of the new campaign.

Fabrizio Romano believes the Paulo Dybala has “never been an option for Spurs” as Antonio Conte and Fabio Paratici weigh up their transfer targets for the summer.

The 28-year-old announced this month that he will be leaving Juventus after seven years at the Turin club.

Spurs, among others, have been mooted with signing the striker on a free transfer this summer after a season which has brought 15 goals and six assists for the Argentinian.

Acun Ilicali, the Hull owner, has insisted he will reject £30 million offers for Lewis-Potter, who he describes as “God’s gift” to him after taking charge at the MKM Stadium last season.