Chelsea owner promises £200 million summer transfer budget, Arsenal in talks with Napoli striker

This morning, the government approved the £4.25bn takeover of Chelsea by a consortium led by the LA Dodgers co-owner Boehly.

Arsenal have held talks over a move for Napoli and Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen, 23, and are also continuing their attempts to land Brazil forward Gabriel Jesus, 25, from Manchester City.

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly after the Premier League match between Chelsea and Watford at Stamford Bridge on May 22, 2022. (Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images)

The Gunners are looking to bring in two forwards this summer, with Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah expected to leave

Goal is reporting that Arsenal have held talks over a move for Osimhen, as they continue their attempts to land Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City.

The Senegal international, 24, is expected to leave Vicarage Road following their relegation from the Premier League.

Newcastle and Everton were also reported to be interested in the player.

West Ham are lining up a move for Nottingham Forest defender Joe Worrall should the Championship side fail to win promotion in Saturday’s play-off final at Wembley.

The Evening Standard said David Moyes is keen to bring in at least one new centre-back this summer as he looks to improve the quality of his squad.