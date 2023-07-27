Lewes Women have secured another three new signings ahead of the 2023-24 Women’s Championship season.

Perhaps the most eye-catching is forward Reanna Blades, who has joined on a season-long loan from Chelsea.

The 18-year-old is an exciting young talent and the Rooks said they’d be thrilled to oversee her development for the season.

The club said: “Last campaign, we had both Charlotte Wardlaw and Emma Thompson on loan from Chelsea and we are grateful to them for their cooperation in getting another one over the line.”

Reanna Blades has joined Lewes FC on loan from Chelsea | Picture: Lewes FC

Blades was the fifth signing of the summer and was soon followed by two more.

Defender Grace Riglar has signed following her departure from Sheffield United.

The 22-year-old was part of the Leicester City squad that gained promotion to the WSL in 2021 before a move to Coventry United the following season.

She then made the move to Bramall Lane, making 17 appearances for the Blades in 22-23.

Also on board at the Pan is Grace Garrad, 20, an exciting young defender that came through the ranks at Arsenal before making a switch to Crystal Palace in 2021.

She was back in the WSL the following season with West Ham, making two appearances, then joined Watford on loan last season.

She made 13 appearances and scored three goals, including a goal of the month award-winning strike against AFC Wimbledon.

