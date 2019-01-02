Chelsea striker and former Brighton target on his way to Wolves

Former Brighton and Hove Albion target Tammy Abraham looks like he is on his way to Wolves from Chelsea, according to reports.

Chelsea are reported by The Sun newspaper to have accepted an £18m bid from Wolves.

Tammy Abraham in action against Brighton for Swansea last season

The striker, who was wanted by Brighton in the summer of 2017 as they headed in the Premier League, played for Swansea in both games against the Seagulls last season.

This season he has been on loan at Aston Villa and has scored 16 goals in 20 games.

SEE ALSO Brighton and Newcastle target Tammy Abraham breaks silence on his future | Two Chelsea players out on loan and keeper set to join - latest Premier League transfer news in our live blog | Chelsea face battle for midfield ace and Cesc Fabregas to complete move to Monaco