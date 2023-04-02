The former Brighton and Hove Albion boss leaves with Chelsea 11th the Premier League, 12 points off the Champions League places.
A Chelsea statement today (Sunday, April 2) said: “Chelsea FC has announced that Graham Potter has departed the club. Graham has agreed to collaborate with the club to facilitate a smooth transition.
“In his time with the club, Graham has taken us to the quarter final of the Champions League, where we will face Real Madrid. Chelsea would like to thank Graham for all his efforts and contribution and wish him well for the future.”
Former RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann is the favourite candidate to replace Potter as new Chelsea head coach.
Former Albion man Bruno Saltor takes charge of the team as interim head coach and will lead the team against Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.