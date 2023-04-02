Edit Account-Sign Out
Graham Potter sacked: Favourite for new Chelsea boss revealed as former Brighton and Hove Albion manager leaves after just seven months

Graham Potter has been sacked by Chelsea after just seven months at Stamford Bridge.

Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford
Published 2nd Apr 2023, 20:43 BST
Updated 2nd Apr 2023, 20:57 BST

The former Brighton and Hove Albion boss leaves with Chelsea 11th the Premier League, 12 points off the Champions League places.

A Chelsea statement today (Sunday, April 2) said: “Chelsea FC has announced that Graham Potter has departed the club. Graham has agreed to collaborate with the club to facilitate a smooth transition.

“In his time with the club, Graham has taken us to the quarter final of the Champions League, where we will face Real Madrid. Chelsea would like to thank Graham for all his efforts and contribution and wish him well for the future.”

Graham Potter during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield on January 21, 2023 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)
Former RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann is the favourite candidate to replace Potter as new Chelsea head coach.

Former Albion man Bruno Saltor takes charge of the team as interim head coach and will lead the team against Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.

