Defender Laurence Maguire has extended his loan spell with Crawley Town and will stay with the club for the remainder of the 2023/24 season.

Laurence joined Crawley Town on loan from Chesterfield in August and was immediately introduced to the side for Crawley’s 3-3 away at Stockport County, where the defender impressed with a solid defensive performance and an impressive strike to score his first of two Crawley goals. Picture: CTFC

Laurence joined the Red Devils on loan from Chesterfield in August and was immediately introduced to the side for Crawley’s 3-3 away at Stockport County, where the defender impressed with a solid defensive performance and an impressive strike to score his first of two Crawley goals.

Maguire’s second Crawley goal came later that month during Crawley’s dominant 3-0 victory over Sutton United at the Broadfield Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In total, the 26-year-old has made 21 appearances for the Reds this season and looks to have won the admiration of Manager Scott Lindsey and the fans behind the goal, who can often be heard serenading Laurence with his own personal chant.

Speaking on the extension of his loan, Laurence said: “I am absolutely buzzing to be honest. It has taken a couple of weeks to get this sorted, but I am very happy to have extended my loan and be here for the remainder of the season. I really enjoyed the first part of the season, and it has been a great experience playing in a side that has done really well so far, and I am excited to see what the next part of the season holds.”