Chesterfield defender extends loan at Crawley Town
Laurence joined the Red Devils on loan from Chesterfield in August and was immediately introduced to the side for Crawley’s 3-3 away at Stockport County, where the defender impressed with a solid defensive performance and an impressive strike to score his first of two Crawley goals.
Maguire’s second Crawley goal came later that month during Crawley’s dominant 3-0 victory over Sutton United at the Broadfield Stadium.
In total, the 26-year-old has made 21 appearances for the Reds this season and looks to have won the admiration of Manager Scott Lindsey and the fans behind the goal, who can often be heard serenading Laurence with his own personal chant.
Speaking on the extension of his loan, Laurence said: “I am absolutely buzzing to be honest. It has taken a couple of weeks to get this sorted, but I am very happy to have extended my loan and be here for the remainder of the season. I really enjoyed the first part of the season, and it has been a great experience playing in a side that has done really well so far, and I am excited to see what the next part of the season holds.”
Manager Scott Lindsey added: "I am really happy to have extended Laurence's loan until the end of the season. He has been a big player for us so far this season, and out of all the loans, this has been the most successful. He has a clear way of playing and buys into how we play really well. He is a great acquisition for us until the end of the season.”