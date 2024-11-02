Dominic Di Paola hailed Horsham FC’s ‘effort and endeavour’ after they were knocked out of the FA Cup in the first round at Chesterfield.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Will Grigg struck in both halves and Armando Dobra also netted for the Spireites before Chris Dickson scored a late consolation effort for the Hornets.

It may not have been the result they wanted, but Horsham can look back with pride on their performance against their Football League opponents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Di Paola said: “I thought the boys did great. You can’t fault the effort and endeavour, I just thought we lacked that bit of quality maybe to do something in the game.

“I thought they [Chesterfield] were really good to be fair. We watched them a lot but fundamentally they are good players doing good things.

“It’s a big compliment that they played such a strong side. Bringing on a Scottish international [John Fleck], Paddy Madden, [Ryan] Colclough, they’re all top, top players.

“It was disappointing to concede early in both halves. I felt we got better as both halves went on, but it’s gone by then to be honest. You need everything to go your way in games like this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The gameplan was always to be a bit more expansive as the game went on, but unfortunately the goals at the beginning of each half killed our ability to bring our explosive players on at the end of the game.

Dominic Di Paola hailed Horsham FC’s ‘effort and endeavour’ after they were knocked out of the FA Cup in the first round at Chesterfield. Picture by John Lines

“We might look back on it and say it wasn’t quite right, but sometimes you have to tip your hat to a team and say they were an excellent side.

“We can learn some stuff from them to take back into our league campaign. I felt there were things that they do that we can try to replicate at our level.

“It was a good experience for the boys. They gave their all but I felt we were beaten by the much better team.

“If you’re talking about the gameplan, we were a six-and-a-half, seven out of 10 - but you need to be 11 out of 10 on a day like today.”