Horsham FC’s FA Cup adventure has come to a valiant end following a 3-1 defeat at League Two outfit Chesterfield in the first round.

Northern Ireland fan favourite Will Grigg gave the Spireites a first half lead, before doubling the host’s advantage early in the second half.

Armando Dobra then added a superb third for Chesterfield, before substitute Chris Dickson struck a late consolation to spark delirium among the 588 travelling Hornets supporters.

The Spireites took the lead on seven minutes. A lovely ball from Jenson Metcalfe found Devan Tanton on the right, and his cross was turned in first time by Grigg in the middle of the area.

Chesterfield almost had a second moments later. Dobra did well to chase the ball down before blocking Lewis Carey's clearance. The ball swerved away from goal before being cleared by the Horsham defence.

The hosts then bossed possession, but failed to carve out anything clear-cut until James Berry forced a good save from Carey from an acute angle.

Horsham had their first attempt at goal on 37 minutes. Reece Myles-Meekums crossed for Lee Harding whose header was blocked narrowly wide by Lewis Gordon.

This sparked the Hornets into life, as they had two sights of goal before half-time.

Chris Dickson celebrates netting for Horsham at Chesterfield. Picture by John Lines

Harvey Sparks had a go from long-range, but the defender’s effort went well wide. Harding then unleashed a low, bending strike but it was hooked away by Chesterfield skipper Tom Naylor.

Horsham had done so well to grow into the game before the break, but found themselves two goals down early in the second half.

Michael Jacobs' shot hit Grigg, but the former Northern Ireland international managed to take control of the ball before firing past Carey on 49 minutes.

Following the goal, Dominic Di Paola range the changes with attacking trio Dickson, Dan Ajakaiye and Ola Ogunwamide taking to the field.

And Ajakaiye was instantly involved as he set up an attack – but his pulled back cross found no one in yellow and green.

Chesterfield almost had a third soon after as Gordon’s chipped cross was headed onto the post by Spireites substitute Paddy Madden.

But the hosts did find a third soon after – and in some style too. Dobra received the ball on the edge of the penalty area, and did excellently to slalom past three Hornets defenders before lashing home on 66 minutes.

Horsham came so close to a consolation goal with 15 minutes to go. Sparks and Ajakaiye charged down the field in a breakneck Hornets counter attack. Ajakaiye played a teasing ball across the box, but his pass was put behind by Harvey Araujo.

Chesterfield had the ball in the back of the net for a fourth time but the assistant's flag was raised for offside.

But Horsham had their FA Cup moment to savour as Dickson found the net with four minutes to go.

Chesterfield: Thompson, Tanton (Mandeville 57), Naylor, Araujo, Gordon, Metcalfe, Oldaker (Fleck 71), Jacobs, Dobra (Banks 71), Berry (Colclough 57), Grigg (Madden 57).

Unused: Rinaldo, Grimes, Williams, Jones.

Horsham: Carey, Harding (Rodrigues 71), Philpot, Strange, Barker (Ajakaiye 61), Spark, Hammond, Hester-Cook (Daly 71), Brivio, Myles-Meekums (Ogunwamide 61), Fenelon (Dickson 53).

Unused: Elliott, Agyemang.

Referee: Martin Coy

Attendance: 4,887 (558 away)