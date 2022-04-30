Chichester City and Bognor Regis Town meet to boost Parkinson's UK - match gallery

The near neighbours met for a post-season friendly at sunny Oaklands Park on Saturday afternoon for a friendly to raise money for a very good cause - Parkinson's UK. See pictures from the occasion on this page and the ones linked, taken by Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff/
1.
Chichester City hosted the Rocks at sunny Oaklands Park to raise money for Parkinson's UK / Pictures: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff
2.
Chichester City hosted the Rocks at sunny Oaklands Park to raise money for Parkinson's UK / Pictures: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff
3.
Chichester City hosted the Rocks at sunny Oaklands Park to raise money for Parkinson's UK / Pictures: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff
4.
Chichester City hosted the Rocks at sunny Oaklands Park to raise money for Parkinson's UK / Pictures: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff