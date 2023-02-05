Chichester City and Lancing among Isthmian south east winners - Burgess Hill and Three Bridges settle for draws

A late Lloyd Rowlatt goal earned Chi a fine 1-0 win at Cray Valley PM – their third win on the trot, which takes them back into the top 10.
Second half goals by Marcus Allen and Reece Hallard earned Lancing a 2-0 home win over Hythe, while East Grinstead edged 1-0 past Corinthian thanks to an early Charles Greenwood goal.
Whitehawk are fifth after a Charlie Harris goal saw off Beckenham 1-0 at the Enclosed Ground.
Burgess HIll Town fought back from 2-0 down at VCD to earn a 2-2 draw thanks to strikes by Dan Perry and Lewis Finney. The same scoreline was recorded by Three Bridges at Chatham, after also they trailed 2-0, with Curtis Gayler’s double rescuing them.
But there was no reward for Haywards Heath or Littlehampton. Heath went down 2-0 at home to Ashford (see Ray Turner’s pictures in the video player above) while the Golds lost by the same score at Ramsgate.
Here is how the results leave the table looking.