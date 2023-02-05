Chichester City and Lancing among Isthmian south east winners - Burgess Hill and Three Bridges settle for draws

It was a mixed day for Sussex sides in the Isthmian south east division – but Chichester City, Lancing, East Grinstead and Whitehawk all came out with victories.

A late Lloyd Rowlatt goal earned Chi a fine 1-0 win at Cray Valley PM – their third win on the trot, which takes them back into the top 10.

Second half goals by Marcus Allen and Reece Hallard earned Lancing a 2-0 home win over Hythe, while East Grinstead edged 1-0 past Corinthian thanks to an early Charles Greenwood goal.

Whitehawk are fifth after a Charlie Harris goal saw off Beckenham 1-0 at the Enclosed Ground.

Haywards Heath in action against Ashford | Picture: Ray Turner

Burgess HIll Town fought back from 2-0 down at VCD to earn a 2-2 draw thanks to strikes by Dan Perry and Lewis Finney. The same scoreline was recorded by Three Bridges at Chatham, after also they trailed 2-0, with Curtis Gayler’s double rescuing them.

But there was no reward for Haywards Heath or Littlehampton. Heath went down 2-0 at home to Ashford (see Ray Turner’s pictures in the video player above) while the Golds lost by the same score at Ramsgate.

