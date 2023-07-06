Chichester City’s staff and players are back in action and looking forward to kicking off their schedule of pre-season friendlies.

Miles Rutherford’s squad returned to training last week and are relishing the new Isthmian south east division season, in which they will be looking to build on last term’s 10th-place finish.

City begin a run of five friendlies – all away with home with work set to take place on their Oaklands Park pitch – next Tuesday, July 11, when they go to Petersfield Town, who won 2-1 at Pagham last Saturday.

On Friday, July 14, Chi go to Christchurch for the annual match between the sides in memory of Steve Bernard.

Chichester City players back in pre-season training | Picture: CCFC

He was a student with links to Chichester and the Dorset town who died in a car accident nearly 20 years ago.

The match raises money for the Steve Bernard Foundation, which distributes grants to sport and community groups.

Chi’s friendlies continue at Pagham on Tuesday, July 18, against the side who have just returned to the SCFL premier division after a season in the Wessex League.

On Saturday, July 22, Chi have another trip west, to Brockenhurst.

Their final scheduled friendly is a week later – on Saturday, July 29 – when they make the short trip to face the Rocks at Nyewood Lane.

There’s no news yet over which of City’s 2022-23 players have been retained for the new campaign.