Chichester City are in a goalscoring rut – but boss Miles Rutherford insists confidence and results will flow again once they get out of it.

City are down to eighth place in the Isthmian south east division after a second straight loss, 2-1 at home to Ashford United, at Bognor last Saturday.

On Wednesday night they lost by the same score – also at Bognor – to Hastings United in the Velocity Trophy.

Since putting five past Burgess Hill, City have taken one point from three league games and scored only twice in those outings.

Chichester City put Ashford under pressure - but ended up losing 2-1 | Picture: Neil Holmes

Rutherford says they’re controlling long passages of games but not creating enough chances – and admits it’s a hard habit to break.

He also echoed the senitments of a fellow Isthmian south east manager, Littlehampton’s Mitch Hand, who has said the standard of the top sides in the division has increased significantly this season.

Against the Nuts and Bolts last weekend, Conrad Honore gave Chi a 17th minute lead but the visitors struck twice in the final five minutes of the first half and held on for the win.

Rutherford said: “We’re playing all right and actually controlling play but we’re not scoring goals.

"Last season we were creating, looking dangerous and scoring goals; at the moment it’s not happening.

"We have to solve it or we won’t get anywhere. But we can’t buy our way out of it – we don’t have the budget the top clubs in the division have.

"I’m not moaning or saying that’s unfair but we have to have a reality check.

"In this catchment area – and Bognor have said this for a long time – it’s difficult to attract top forwards. Having said that we have a good squad and have to keep working to improve. Once we start scoring the confidence will come back and we’ll be fine.”

Chi’s bid for consistency has not been helped by numerous postponements – the latest is the loss of this weekend’s clash with Ramsgate, who are still in the FA Cup.

They now have to make that trip on Wednesday week, but at least the threat of losing matches to rain will lessen when they move back to Oaklands Park and its new 3G pitch.