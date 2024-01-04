Chichester City boss: When we take chances, we can beat anyone in this league

Miles Rutherford says Chichester City’s New Year’s Day win at Littlehampton shows his team can beat anyone when they take their chances.

But he has admitted there are still days when the forwards misfire which are costing them the chance of a good run of vict ories.

The 3-0 win at The Sportsfield came thanks to Ethan Prichard’s hat-trick – two days after City spurned a number of good opportunities and lost 3-1 at home to Phoenix Sports.

That was their first defeat on their new 3G pitch at Oaklands Park, where City manager Rutherford said City were pleased to be playing again after half a season of having no permanent home.

Chi City take on Phoenix - but a failure to take their chances cost them the game | Picture: Neil Holmes

Rutherford said: “We’ve had quite a few players unavailable in recent weeks but we’ve done okay.

"Steve Hutchings is out with a hip injury, Lloy d Rowlatt is not yet fit, Ben Pashley has left for Gosport, Kaleem Haitham’s not been around and a couple have had suspensions.

"Against Phoenix, we should have won. We had good early chances but didn’t take them. But at Littlehampton, Ethan Prichard had four chances and took three.

"That’s the key for us. We are generally playing well but it’s the games where we don’t take our chances that are hurting us. It’s something to keep working on.”

Chi City on their way to winning well at Littlehampton | Picture: Neil Holmes

Rutherford is content to see City in ninth place – six points off the play-off zone – and is hoping a run of home matches to come will bring results.