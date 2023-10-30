Chichester City slipped to their second Isthmian south east defeat of the season when they went down 1-0 at Sevenoaks. Meanwhile Bosham had a record crowd thanks to the first Sussex groundhopping weekend to see their 1-1 draw with Jarvis Brook in the SCFL Division 2.

From kick-off Chichester seized the initiative and played incisive football with Rob Hutchings, Isaac Bello and Ethan Prichard causing havoc down the left.

Sevenoaks and former Rocks keeper Amadou Tangara was forced into a good save from Bello after 60 seconds, which resulted in a corner.

Two minutes later Bello broke clear again and should have opened the scoring and Rob Hutchings might have done better after a defence splitting run.

Chichester City put Sevenoaks under pressure | Picture: Neil Holmes

The football cliché about not taking your chances proved true again when, against the run of play, Sevenoaks took the lead in the 11th minute.

Ben Pashley misplaced a pass, the only mistake he made all game, and it was seized on by the Oaks centre forward Rowan Liburd who put the hosts ahead.

Although the absence of Joe Clarke impacted the physicality of the City midfield, Joe Moore, Emmett Dunn and Conrad Honore continued to cause problems.

Chi’s defence had little to do and the calm presence of Curtis Da Costa continued to impress.

The large crowd looks on as Bosham take on Jarvis Brook | Picture: Simon Jasinski

Towards the end of the first half the home team begun to press and Kieran Magee produced a couple of smart saves.

The second period began with Chichester pressing high, with Sevenoaks happy to sit back and play on the break.

Sevenoaks grew into the game and Chichester continued to press. At the midway point Chichester lost Honore to what looked like a hamstring injury, and he was replaced by Olly Munt.

Ethan Prichard looked a disconsolate figure as he worked hard to create a breakthrough – frustrated with both himself and the referee.

A combination of resolute Oaks defending and poor Chi decision-making meant that it remained 1-0 as referee Lawrence Torz-Brown signalled nine minutes of added time.

Half chances came and went, but in the 94th minute Rob Hutchings sent a 30-yard diagonal cross to the far post. Unfortunately, however, the incoming Munt was unable to convert.

It was no surprise when Tangara was named MOM.

Chichester are sixth in the table, two points off second spot with games in hand.

It would appear Ramsgate and Cray Valley are the standout teams in the league, but Chi are more than capable of challenging.

This was a great game for the neutral, and yet again an opposition manager said Chichester were the “best footballing side in the league”.

However, the conundrum for the City management and players is how good performances are turned into positive results.

The positives – Chi are playing good football, dominating games, creating chances, have a great team spirit and have only conceded three goals in eight league games.

City host Mertsham in the league on Saturday at Bognor.

Bosham FC 1 Jarvis Brook 1

SCFL Division 2

Groundhop UK members made their much-anticipated arrival at Walton Lane as part of a bumper turnout to witness the clash between first and third.

The attendance record for a league game at the Lane was smashed with an impressive 232 spectators there to enjoy the football plus the array of merchandise and food on sale.

Bosham created the first opportunity, for Ben Sharp, but keeper Matthew Harman made a good save. Luke Leppard looked sharp for the yellows but went into the referee’s book early and then a short time later clattered Joe Boschi and was lucky not to receive his marching orders.

Bosham pressure finally paid off as, after a succession of near misses, they got their noses in front from a corner on the half hour. The ball was sung in by Sharp and Ash Harris met it with a fine volley at the back post.

The yellows regrouped and ten minutes later their pressure bore fruit when Conor Edmunds rose at the back stick and headed in to draw the leaders’ level.

As the second half moved on Bosham went close through Harris and Sharp – and Ed Kennett, introduced just after the hour, hit the bar with Harman beaten.

Jarvis Brook failed to muster many clear-cut chances and Bosham keeper Derek Harding was able to keep any shots at bay.

A challenge on Harding saw the shot stopper forced off with a nasty-looking facial injury and Jack Briant had the deputise.

The Reds created the better of the opportunities before the end.

Merchandise sales were hot and the food was snapped up by the hoppers and visiting league officials announced Ruben Etherington as Jarvis Brook’s man of the match and Bosham skipper Pat Bulbeck as the Reds’ star.

It was a wonderful occasion that will not be soon forgotten by all at Bosham.

The hoppers left after the match to make their way to Selsey for the last game of the day.