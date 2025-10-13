Chichester City clinch first home win of season by sweeping aside Lewes

Chichester City beat Lewes convincingly for their first win at Oaklands Park this campaign in all competitions and moved above the Rooks to eighth place in the league.

Without suspended Ryan Davidson and Emmett Dunn, City made a couple of changes to the starting XI that were knocked out of the FA Trophy by Farnham.

Theo Bennetts came in at right-back alongside skipper Rob Hutchings on the other side with stalwarts Ben Pashley and Curtis Da Costa in the centre of the back four in front of keeper Kieran Magee. Joe Moore lined up at No4 with Lloyd Rowlatt, Joe Clarke, Isaac Bello, Ethan Prichard and Mo Jammeh around him.

The hosts began with intent as Rooks keeper Louis Rogers was forced into a save in the opening minute to deny Bello.

Chichester City celebrate one of the goals that saw off Lewes | Picture: James Boyes

Moore intercepted a forward pass to Devonte West and the Lewes player was flagged offside moments later. Hutchings and Moore linked up and won a throw off Ryan Bernal in the next City attack and Bernal whacked an attempt into the side netting at the Tennis Club end.

Kaan Bennett earned the visitors a corner off Hutchings on nine minutes which Antonio Morgan delivered and Magee punched clear before the Chi No1 claimed an Arezki Hamouchene cross.

Clarke’s shot fizzed narrowly wide and West blazed one high and wide for the away side. Jammeh, Rowlatt and Prichard combined for the latter to try his luck – that was kept out but Rowlatt fired home the opener from close range 16 minutes in.

Magee was off his line smartly to tackle Morgan magnificently at the mid-point of the first half and Hutchings whipped over a corner that Bennetts headed in beyond the despairing Rogers on 27 minutes.

Chichester City in action v Lewes | Picture: James Boyes

Bernal might have pulled one back for the away team but his header went over the bar. Jabari Christmas’ forward ball was too firm and went out for a City goal kick.

Bennetts, who shone all game, won the hosts a corner which was smuggled away and a fine Hutchings’ tackle broke up the Lewes counter attack.

Jammeh needed treatment on 38 and after a short delay had to be replaced by Olly Munt before Bello’s header nearly teed up Rowlatt although Clement Asiedu managed to divert the ball back to Rogers.

Bennetts intervened when former Chi player Finlay Chadwick instigated an attack.

City won a corner on the stroke of half-time which Hutchings played in to the front stick and Pashley’s glancing header put City 3-0 up at the interval.

Chadwick, Hamouchene, Bennett and captain Ian Gayle were all replaced for the second half as Lewes rejigged. Substitute Charlie Walker thought he had pulled one back but the goal was ruled offside.

Clarke, impressive all game, blocked to give Lewes a corner which Morgan delivered, although the ball was headed out for a Lillywhites’ goal kick.

Rowlatt played a delicious pass to Munt which was diverted for a Bello bomb throw that caused Lewes some problems and moments later Munt sent over an inviting cross that no one could meet.

Rogers denied Bello on the hour and Rustell pulled a shot wide before sub Cameron Andrews blazed one over the bar.

Bennetts cleared after neat stuff from Andrews, and Bernal’s cross was wasted in the following Rooks’ attack and Bello was caught offside as Chi pressed.

Lewis Rustell replaced Bello on 68 and Morgan whipped over another corner which was gloved away by Magee.

Walker headed off target as the game entered the last 15 minutes of normal time, then Miles Rutherford’s men had a goal chalked off for a marginal offside decision.

Walker almost reduced the deficit but Magee palmed his effort away and the Lewes No9 picked up a booking for a nasty foul on Prichard.

That was Prichard’s last involvement as Zach Cahusac replaced him on 86 minutes before Rustell pressurised Rogers, only for the Rooks’ custodian to clear.

The ref added five minutes and Bertie McDonald was introduced for MoM Rowlatt, and Jamie Horncastle came on for Da Costa.