Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Chichester City coach Darin Killpartrick says winning their division’s ‘Respect’ award means more to him than promotion.

City won promotion from the Isthmian south east division last season by finishing fifth and beating Ramsgate and Three Bridges in the play-offs.

But there was another honour to come their way at the league’s end-of-season celebration when they were declared ‘respect’ champions too. It is given to the team who score highest over the season for the behaviour of the players and management, as judged by referees and other officials.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Killpartrick spoke about the accolade as he, fellow coach Danny Potter and manager Miles Rutherford prepared to welcome back the players for tonight’s first pre-season training session.

Chichester City's Respect award | Contributed photo

The club have a big challenge ahead of them – tackling the likes of Bognor and Horsham in the Isthmian premier division after defying huge odds to reach step three of the non-league pyramid for the first time.

Killpartrick said: “We’re so proud to be presented with the Respect award. I believe we had the best record of all teams in all four divisions of the league.

"It’s a massive part of what we try to do at the club. Playing and competing without respect is like running a diesel car on unleaded petrol – it just wouldn’t work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Last week I spoke about how well-deserved Jack Pearce’s MBE was – and respect for officials and opponents was a huge thing that Jack impressed upon me in my time at Bognor.

"This award is down to how the players behave on the pitch but also the management team on the sidelines, before, during and after games.

"To me it means more than winning promotion.”

Killpartrick said they’d be out to land the Isthmian premier respect award in 2024-25, preparations for which were now getting started.

The squad’s first get-together is tonight, when 18 to 20 players are expected to report for duty.