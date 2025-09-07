Chichester City defeat a bump in the road? More like an earthquake, says boss

Chichester City have enjoyed a rich vein of success over the past decade operating out of their neat stadium in the heart of the West Sussex county town.

On December 1, 2019, the club played a dream FA Cup second round tie at Tranmere Rovers a few months after earning promotion to Isthmian South East division.

On April 30, 2024, Mo Jammeh scored a 90th minute winner at Ramsgate in a play-off semi-final – and three nights later they won at Three Bridges in the final to gain promotion to the Isthmian Premier.

Last season the club finished a very credible sixth. Success can be traced back to the diligence, passion, integrity and hard work of the men in charge. Manager Miles Rutherford, his assistant Graeme Gee (who sadly passed away a month before that play-off win) and coaches Darin Killpartrick and Danny Potter.

Ryan Davidson pulls one back for City but they were well beaten by Potters Bar | Picture: Neil Holmes

The club have been a great Sussex football success story.

However early in the new season things aren’t going quite to plan. On a beautiful early autumn afternoon, Potters Bar turned up desperate for points after a poor start to their season.

Chi had recently recorded an FA Cup win and clean sheet at Havant and Waterlooville but were nursing a bruising 2-1 home loss to Welling a week before that.

The visitors were straight on the front foot camping in the Chi half. They forced a succession of corners which had to be robustly defended. Chi fashioned the first real chance on 20 minutes, a thundering header which cannoned off the bar. That was as good as it got.

On 23 minutes Ronnie Henry found space at the back post to volley home the opening goal.

There was a home response early in the second half but the attacks lacked energy and cutting edge. Chi are famed for their defensive prowess, the team like nothing more than a clean sheet.

However, on the hour that defence was carved open by a simple cross that struck the post and Bradley Smith was left in his own postcode to calmly roll home the rebound. Oaklands was left stunned just moments later as Smith scored the third.

Ryan Davidson scored a late consolation with a back stick header but Potters Bar were well worth their three points on the day.

Rutherford was despondent at the final whistle and when asked if it was just a bump in the road he quipped: “That was more an earthquake leaving a big hole which I want to be in right now!’

"That was probably the worst performance in my time here and right now I am not sure where to turn. There is something wrong with the attitude and body language. I don’t mind losing if we play well but losing showing no heart, I can’t take that, and have told the players.”

He added: ‘I will be doing a lot of thinking over the next 24 hours!’

That wasn’t the Chichester City I am used to seeing but hopefully the whole group can re-focus and turn things around very quickly. They travel to the Dripping Pan on Tuesday for an exciting midweek derby with Lewes before heading to Whitstable in the FA Cup on Saturday. Win both and Potters Bar might seem more like a pothole once more.

Colin Bowman is following Sussex non-league teams all season in this Bowman on the Road feature. Search Colin Bowman and Sussex Express to look for part columns – and watch out for another one on the FA Cup trail soon.