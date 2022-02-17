Chichester City FC ponder how to take the next step

The first-team boss at Oaklands Park says City’s recent results have shown they are a little way off being strong challengers for a play-off place or even the title.

And he says they need to look at how they can make the step up to be one of the sides in with a chance of Isthmian south east division success. The obvious factor is finance as City are not one of the better-off clubs in the division – but attracting significant new funding could be tough.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

City have at times this season suggested they could push for a top-five finish and a play-off spot, but back-to-back home defeats to Herne Bay and Cray Valley PM have left them ninth, nine points off that top five.

Chichester City in action at home to Herne Bay - the 1-0 loss is one of the results that has made City bosses realise they need to act to make the next step up / Picture: Neil Holmes

Cray won 2-0 at Oaklands on Saturday and Rutherford said he had no complaints over the result – nor with his squad, who he felt were having a good, solid season.

“We are probably two or three players short of being one of the contenders at this level,” he said. “I think the club know this but we need to address it and look at what we can do to plug that gap.

“There are 11 games left and I’d say it’s highly unlikely we will get in the play-offs.

“We have not under-achieved but we don’t want to be forever saying we’ve over-achieved. If we do we’ll never go any further.

“We would love to find a way of financing the next step. I think we’ve shown we can be comfortable in this league, but we want to find a way of getting to be serious contenders, and we’re a little way from that at the moment.”

One step in the right direction has been the re-capture of winger Josh Clack.

After playing a big part in City’s recent successes, Clack joined Haywards Heath last summer – but he is now back and featured in the loss to Cray Valley PM.

“We’re delighted to have Josh back. Everyone here knows what a good player he is. But we’ve gained him and, for now, lost Callum Overton to suspension. It’ll be good to have both playing,” the boss said.

City, whose RUR Cup tie at Littlehampton was rained off on Tuesday, visit Hythe Town on Saturday.

Latest: sussexworld.co.uk/sport