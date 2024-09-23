Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chichester City had to settle for a share of the Isthmian premier division spoils away to Wingate & Finchley as Ayo Tanimowo’s injury time equaliser cancelled out Jimmy Wild’s 58th minute opening goal.

There were a couple of changes to Miles Rutherford & Co’s starting XI that lost 2-1 to Slough Town mid-week in that FA Cup replay. Kieran Magee lined up with full backs Ryan Davidson, skipper Rob Hutchings and centre backs Curtis Da Costa and Ben Pashley. Midfield featured Joe Moore, Lloyd Rowlatt, Emmett Dunn, Ethan Prichard and Isaac Bello with Wild up front in his customary role.

Hutchings broke up a neat move by the hosts in the first minute and won a throw after Da Costa cleared. And then Tanimowo linked up with Matty Achuba for the home side but the final ball was too close to Magee. Zack Newton and Tanimowo pressed and earned a corner off Davidson.

Don’t miss our latest Sussex non-league podcast – with Chi City coach Datin Killpartrick as a guest – it’s in the video player above.

Action between Wingate & Finchley and Chichester City | Picture: Neil Holmes

Rowlatt picked out Bello with a cross-field pass before Da Costa and Magee tidied up when Ogo Obi and Rhamar Garrett-Douglas combined. The next Chi move fizzled out as things carried on in a cagey fashion; Pashley played out; and a Hutchings’ cross to Wild was headed rather comfortably to custodian Charlie Grainger.

Andronicos Georgiou’s attempt went over the bar from some way out after quarter of an hour and a mistake by the Blues allowed Prichard to set Wild up for an effort that Grainger dealt with. Chi cleared another delivery and Tanimowo’s cross was taken off a teammate’s head. Pashley coped without any problems when a long ball was sent towards Newton and at the other end captain Billy Cracknell impeded Wild for a free-kick which Prichard took and got blocked for a Hutchings’ long-ranger.

Magee then saved as Georgiou threatened and both teams exchanged set pieces for minor fouls. Davidson headed a long throw just wide on 27 before a decent Wingate & Finchley move was broken up and Bello got flagged offside as the Sussex side in their new away kit attacked again. A pass from Jaiden Drakes-Thomas was a bit too strong just after the half hour mark before dead balls came and went, and Magee was called into action to deny Garrett-Douglas after trickery from Tanimowo.

Da Costa cleared as the same opponent delivered five minutes ahead of the break and a lovely Bello cross was steered out for a Chi corner which Hutchings took and Moore rifled narrowly wide. Next, Drakes-Thomas headed over his own cross bar after Prichard tried to find Wild and a near mix-up between Hutchings and Magee led to a goal kick for the visitors.

Action between Wingate & Finchley and Chichester City | Picture: Neil Holmes

Good work from Davidson resulted in Dunn being fouled but the move fizzled out and Garrett-Douglas and Tanimowo spurned a chance and a cross on the stroke of half time. Neither side made any changes at the interval and Wingate & Finchley messed up a 47th minute corner that was all too easy for Magee. Bello then got caught and Garrett-Douglas went into the book before firing a delivery too deep and Chi cleared their lines.

Rowlatt rattled the woodwork and Wild had a real chance with the rebound on 52 but fired over before a Magee slip presented the hosts with an opportunity but the goalie redeemed himself. Next, Newton headed wide and a Prichard cross failed to pick out Dunn. Wild won a corner off Cracknell and then hit a shot on the turn which was deflected for another corner.

Rowlatt picked Wild with this who found the back of the net with a superb header. The hosts sought to get back in it but were flagged offside in their subsequent attack before Magee couldn’t hold a cross from the left. Billie Clark and Mo Jammeh replaced Prichard and Rowlatt on 66 before a Hutchings’ corner found Wild whose shot on the turn was steered out awkwardly for another one which got cleared more convincingly this time.

A shot with power might have caused problems after Dunn intercepted in the 78th minute and Wild had another go seconds later after Moore cleared the ball nicely. Both sides rang the changes again as we entered the last five minutes of normal time with Olly Munt coming on for Bello.

Wild flicked on a Magee free kick but no handball was given against a Wingate player. Sub Destiny Oladipo’s cross was held safely by Magee on 90 and fellow replacement Tommy Roberts saw his shot nick out for a corner.

Jammeh managed to head away Georgiou’s late cross and the sickener came in the 92nd minute after Munt gave away possession and Tanimowo levelled things up with super strike.