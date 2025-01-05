Chichester City hit Isthmian top six thanks to win over Chatham Town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chichester City moved up to sixth in the Isthmian premier division table thanks to an early goal from Mo Jammeh and another in time added on by Ethan Prichard as they beat ten-man Chatham Town in the first game of 2025 at Oaklands Park – their fifth win in six.

There was one change to the Chi starting XI from the memorable 4-1 victory at Bognor on New Year’s Day as Jammeh got the nod ahead of Lloyd Rowlatt, who dropped to the bench alongside Jamie Hornacastle, Olly Munt, Joe Moore and Finlay Chadwick.

The hosts started brightly with top scorer Jimmy Wild winning a throw in the opening minute after good work from Emmett Dunn. Isaac Bello launched this long and first Rob Hutchings and then midfielder Joe Clarke had shots that were deflected for another Bello bomb.

Jammeh got on the loose ball from this and steered it beyond Joe Wright in the Chats’ goal to put City 1-0 up.

Mo Jammeh celebrates his early goal for Chichester City v Chatham Town - picture by Neil Holmes

Jordy Robins for the visitors was caught and the free-kick fell to former West Ham, Crystal Palace and Ipswich player Freddie Sears following a cross from Jordy Mongoy but Sears headed over.

MoM Ben Pashley played the ball short to fellow centre back Curtis Da Costa who was tackled, unfairly by Jamie Yila as referee Thomas Berry saw it, for a soft free-kick.

Bello made a great turn only to be fouled by Robins before the hosts won a throw that Bello launched – but Wild got flagged offside. Skipper Rob Hutchings was hacked down by Miquel Scarlett for the first yellow card of the match.

Mongoy and the impressive Yila combined and took on Pashley but Clarke made a clearing header. And in the 20th minute Scarlett rather harshly got his marching orders for a second yellow card after a tackle on Hutchings.

Prichard had a go but Wright was equal to his effort before Jack Evans got a talking-to for a foul on Hutchings again.

Clarke, Bello and Wild hooked up in the next Chi attack but it fizzled out and Yila took on Ryan Davidson but the ball went out for a Chats’ throw.

Dunn was up well against Kian Garlinge as we neared the half hour mark and Clarke cleared a Chatham attack. Chi keeper Kieran Magee saved comfortably when Sears had a crack and his counterpart Wright denied Hutchings at the Archery End.

Jammeh was booked 32 minutes in for a tame tackle on Yila only for Evans to fire his free-kick off target. Bello conceded a throw up against Kasim Aidoo and Prichard pulled a save out of Wright.

Wild controlled a Hutchings set-piece brilliantly with his chest but his shot went wide. Chatham posed a real threat when Mongoy crossed but the shot from Garlinge was poor.

Bello was oddly booked for a seemingly fair challenge on Aidoo. The same Chi player was adjudged to have fouled Sid Nelson straight after the interval and the ref awarded a free-kick in the Chats’ penalty area.

Jammeh forged a decent opportunity but Wright pulled off a fine stop. A foul from Valckx Fernandes led to a set-piece for the hosts then Prichard blazed one over.

Yila had an effort deflected for a Chatham corner by Magee who easily claimed the second one when it came in.

Hutchings went on a run and over in the box – no penalty. Davidson broke down the right only for Dunn to hit a poor pass and on the hour sub Kareem Isiaka wasted a good chance for Chatham. Evans was carded for a foul on Dunn and Sears was exchanged for Rowan Liburd.

A Hutchings corner was met by a Wild bullet header but it was wide. Magee made another save on 64 to deny Evans. Magee cleared another Yila pass in the 72nd minute and with Chi sitting deep the away side won a couple of corners.

Lloyd Rowlatt was introduced for Jammeh on 77 with Mongoy coming off for Kofi Anokye Boadi. The Chi sub missed a glorious chance to double the lead after neat play from Bello when Wright made a superb save.

Olly Munt replaced Bello two minutes from the end of normal time and Wild missed a gilt-edged opportunity after good work from Prichard.

In injury time, Davidson went on an amazing run and squared to Prichard for the all important second.