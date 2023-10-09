Chichester City hope for large crowd in top-of-table tussle with Three Bridges

Miles Rutherford hopes Chichester City fans will travel to Bognor in good numbers for Tuesday night’s second-v-first Isthmian south east clash with Three Bridges – and is urging Rocks supporters to get along too.

City have had a great start to the league season and are second in the table with four wins and a draw from their opening five games – but face their toughest test to date so far when Bridges – top with 17 points from their first seven – visit Nyewood Lane.

Chi are playing home games at Bognor for the first half of this season while a new 3G pitch is laid at Oaklands Park. But so far attendances at their temporary home have been a little disappointing.

Chi boss Rutherford said: “It’s a massive game on Tuesday night with the top two going head to head and it would be nice to see a lot of our fans there, and maybe some neutrals too.

Chichester City celebrate a goal last time out at Beckenham | Picture: Neil Holmes

"Bognor aren’t playing so if any of their fans are looking for a midweek football fix this is the ideal game for them.

"We’ve done okay so far but so have Three Bridges – it’s never an easy game against them, and they’ve been scoring a lot of goals. We’ve done well at Bognor so far so will be aiming to keep that going.”