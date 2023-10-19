Chichester City in a good place after draw at East Grinstead and 5-0 win at Newhaven

Chichester City coach Danny Potter reflected on another positive week and said: We’re in a good place.

City drew 1-1 at East Grinstead in an Isthmian south east division game on Saturday, then won 5-0 at Newhaven in the Sussex Senior Cup second round on Tuesday night.

And although they came away from EG slightly disappointed they had not won, they sit nicely in third place in the table and feel improvements between last and this season are clear to see.

A tough schedule continues for them with games against two top-five bed-fellows in their next two outings.

Chichester City on their way to a 5-0 cup win at Newhaven | Picture: Neil Holmes

They host second-placed Sittingbourne at Nyewood Lane on Saturday then visit Sevenoaks – who are currently fifth – a week later.

Potter said it had been a positive week as the club’s upbeat start to the season continued.

Steve Hutchings put City ahead at EG with a first-half penalty but Max Walsh’s second-half equaliser denied them two of the three points.

"We felt we could have won the game at East Grinstead – but maybe they did too,” Potter told us.

"We controlled a lot of the game but didn’t take our chances.

"They (EG) had chances too and had momentum in the second half but I think if anything, our players were more disappointed than the management not to have won.

"We are creating chances, we just need to take more of them.”

At Newhaven’s Fort Road on Tuesday night, City sailed through what could have been a tricky tie against the Dockers – for whom keeper Jake Buss turned in a MoM display and made sure it was no more than 5-0.

Joe Clarke, used as a No9, scored twice and Ethan Prichard, Jamie Horncastle – in his first start in a long time – and Ryan Davidson were also on target.

Potter said: “We were clinical and the score was a fair relfection. We could have had more, in fact.

"We played some really good football on their 3G – which is a good sign for when we have our own 3G pitch at home later in the season.”