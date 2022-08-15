Chichester City kick off new season with point at Sheppey

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Ites had an extraordinary season last year winning three cups and pipping Chatham Town to the South Counties East premier division title by two points having narrowly missed out on promotion the previous campaign.

City boss Miles Rutherford made just one change to the starting XI that lined up against Frimley Green in the FA Cup extra-preliminary round last time out with Ryan Davidson returning at right back.

Sheppey player-manager Jack Midson, in his first league game in charge, fielded one new signing and it was the home side that created an early opportunity barely sixty seconds in when Kieran Magee gave the travelling fans a heart in your mouth moment following a heavy touch on Connor Cody’s back pass only for striker Warren Mfula to impede the Chi custodian.

Chi City started the league season with a 1-1 draw at Sheppey | Picture: Neil Holmes

Conrad Honore got up well moments later and Dan Birch hit a misplaced pass before the visitors’ left back Rob Hutchings held Dean Grant off effectively. Renford Tenyue was next unhappy not to be awarded a free-kick and Olly Munt picked out Josh Clack but the Chi skipper couldn’t get the ball under control.

Hutchings then forced Sheppey keeper Aiden Prall to spoon the ball out for a throw-in and Tom Dinsmore’s super turn got Munt and Kaleem Haitham away for a soft set-piece which Clack wasted. Lewis Hyde was forced to concede the first corner of the match on 14 minutes that Ashley Sains headed down and Magee gathered.

A profligate Clack spurned a 35th minute opportunity and Hutchings got the ball back to Magee under pressure from Grant.

In the three minutes of time added on Sheppey turned defence into attack with a quick transition where, despite plenty of opportunities to clear their lines, Chichester failed to do so, and Aibangbee tucked the ball away clinically.

A coming together between Hyde and Billy Bennett led to a set-piece which Hyde headed away. The visitors then won a corner after Haitham crossed towards Overton and the ball nicked off a defender.

Another Magee moment presented the impressive Mfula with a chance he failed to capitalise on before Munt pulled a smart stop out of Magee’s counterpart. Overton equalised with a delicious header from the resulting corner.

Dinsmore, who picked up a knock around the hour mark, was subbed for Joe Clarke, and Ethan Prichard and Ryan Pennery came on for Haitham and Munt as Chi rejigged. Pennery and Prichard, who both found pockets of space, might have shot earlier as Chichester searched for that all important third goal.

Sheppey sub Ashley Sheppard won his team an 83rd minute corner before Hutchings got away with one, and Prichard was pulled down. Davidson then had a shot blocked and Clack hit a tame effort at Prall.

Olamilekan Majoyegbe did well to prevent Overton getting past him and Davidson and Cody got in timely headers. Next, Clarke received the game’s sole yellow card for a foul and Magee was on hand to claim the resulting free-kick.

Burgess Hill travel to Oaklands Park for the second league game of the season on Tuesday 16th August (Kick Off 7:45pm) and Chi welcome Knaphill on Saturday 20th August for an Emirates FA Cup preliminary round tie (3pm).