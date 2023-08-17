Chichester City coach Danny Potter reflected on a 0-0 draw in their Isthmian League season opener at Phoenix Sports and said: We were disappointed not to win.

Miles Rutherford’s men played out a 0-0 draw with their newly promoted hosts but came home wondering what might have been.

"We felt we had dropped two points rather than gained one,” said Potter.

"No disrespect to Phoenix, who played well, but we felt we controlled the game and were the better team, but we couldn’t score.

Chichester City in action at Phoenix Sports | Picture: Neil Holmes

"Their keeper made a couple of saves but we didn’t create enough chances. We showed glimpses of what we can do – now we need those to become more than glimpses.”

City have signed attacking midfielder Sukky Lee. The 20-year-old was with Pompey as a youngster and has played for Worthing.

Chi go to Broadbridge Heath on Satuday in the Velocity Trophy (the Isthmian League Cup) – and will return to the promoted side for a league clash on August Bank Holiday Monday.

Before the latter trip they have their first game at their new temporary home – versus Lancing at Bognor’s Nyewood Lane, where they will play home matches between now and the end of 2023 while a new 3G pitch is laid at Oaklands Park.

Potter said: “It will be a challenge but it’s a short-term problem for long-term gain because the 3G pitch will be massive for the club’s future.