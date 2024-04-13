The Chichester City staff and players pay their pre-match respects following the death of Graeme Gee | Picture: Chi City FC

City won 3-1 thanks to goals from Josh Clack, Jimmy Wild and Ethan Prichard – and the victory put them eight and nine points clear of the two sides who’d have had to catch them to deny them a place in the play-offs, with only two games left.

The match in Kent came just two days after the death of Graeme, who had kidney cancer which spread.

At the end of the game, City tweeted: “For Graeme.”

Chi have two games left and could yet finish third – but the most likely outcome would seem to be finishing fourth and playing an away play-off semi-final at Sittingbourne.