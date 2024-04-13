Chichester City pay respects to Graeme Gee – then win to clinch play-off place
City won 3-1 thanks to goals from Josh Clack, Jimmy Wild and Ethan Prichard – and the victory put them eight and nine points clear of the two sides who’d have had to catch them to deny them a place in the play-offs, with only two games left.
The match in Kent came just two days after the death of Graeme, who had kidney cancer which spread.
At the end of the game, City tweeted: “For Graeme.”
Chi have two games left and could yet finish third – but the most likely outcome would seem to be finishing fourth and playing an away play-off semi-final at Sittingbourne.
Their recent run is remarkable. This was their tenth win in a row and in those ten games they have scored 30 goals and conceded only two.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.