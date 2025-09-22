Chichester City player sustains serious injury during match at Wingate and Finchley

A Chichester City player sustained a serious head injury in Saturday’s match at Wingate and Finchley – causing it to be abandoned.

The Isthmian premier division match was little more than ten minutes old when the injury occurred. He was treated immediately and an ambulance arrived quickly, and then an air ambulance. He was taken to hospital in London.

City issued a statement on Sunday night, saying: “Chichester City Football Club can confirm that on Saturday September 20th one of our players sustained a serious injury in our match at Wingate & Finchley. At this stage the club will be making no further comment.”

Wingate and Finchley put out a similar statement.

Many people have replied to City’s message wishing the player well and saying he is in their thoughts and prayers.